Mizuho Lowers Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $108.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AXSM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $98.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

