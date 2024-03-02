Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $93.92.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1,457.9% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 208,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 195,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 73.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 56,787 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

