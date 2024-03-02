Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

