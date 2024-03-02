Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $37.75. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 45,173 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

