MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Down 9.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) were down 9.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $50.71 and last traded at $51.21. Approximately 465,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 413,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.
Specifically, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,419,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,419,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,332.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,717 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,726,000.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
