Morgan Stanley Cuts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $8.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLVT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Exor N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256,346 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,975,000. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Clarivate by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368,333 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after buying an additional 8,018,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,910,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

