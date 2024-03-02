Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Morphic worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 77.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Morphic by 38.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 93,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 48.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 201,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $166,067.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $166,067.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 13,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $382,743.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,937.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,876 shares of company stock worth $986,231 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morphic Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of MORF stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

Morphic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.