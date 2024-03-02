Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mosaic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

