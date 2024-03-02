Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given New $46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Mplx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPLX

Mplx Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $39.00 on Friday. Mplx has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.