MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 303.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 86,333 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MRC Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MRC Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MRC Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.99 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

