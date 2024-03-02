Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 448 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,842,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 259.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 349.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 262.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.