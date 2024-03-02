Mutual Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

