Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 68.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $447.23 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.93.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.79.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

