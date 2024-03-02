Myria Price Reaches $0.0122 (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Myria has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Myria has a market cap of $19.60 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Myria Profile

Myria launched on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 16,372,980,819 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.01218464 USD and is up 9.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $6,608,285.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

