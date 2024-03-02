National Bankshares Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$20.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.60.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LUG

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$16.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.10. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$13.24 and a one year high of C$19.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. 59.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.