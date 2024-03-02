National Bankshares Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$13.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.88.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$11.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.