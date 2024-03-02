National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-$2.56 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NSA. KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NSA opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 149.33%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.