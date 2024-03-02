Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,418 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,410,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $445.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.37 and a 200-day moving average of $390.45. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $446.58.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.