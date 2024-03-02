Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 7,468 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.17% of Moelis & Company worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,120,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,511,000 after buying an additional 49,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 32.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 7,685 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $404,231.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $315,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 7,685 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $404,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $315,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.