Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 7,677 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Woodward worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Up 0.5 %

WWD stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,904 shares of company stock worth $1,802,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

