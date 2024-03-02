Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

About Spectrum Brands

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.