Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.20% of Spire worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Spire by 817.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 159.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 31.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

