Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $190.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

