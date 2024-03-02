Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $126.53 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,822 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

