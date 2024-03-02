Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,608 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

