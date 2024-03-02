Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $332.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

