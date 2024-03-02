Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,388 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 24.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

