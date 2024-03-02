Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,897 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

