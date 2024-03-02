Needham & Company LLC Boosts Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target to $6.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TBLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,399,280 shares in the company, valued at $41,168,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,399,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,334.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,315 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

