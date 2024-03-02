Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NNI. TheStreet downgraded Nelnet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NNI

Nelnet Stock Performance

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

NYSE NNI opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 35.15 and a quick ratio of 44.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 8,395.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 742,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nelnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.