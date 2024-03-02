Nelson Dias Sells 375 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CRO Nelson Dias sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $31,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $92.92.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.