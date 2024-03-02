Nerdy’s (NRDY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $131,134.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $131,134.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,505,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,994 shares of company stock valued at $320,483. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

