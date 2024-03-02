NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 111.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

