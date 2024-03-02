NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NTWK opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

