Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) EVP William Andrew Macan Sells 22,377 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) EVP William Andrew Macan sold 22,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $70,711.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Andrew Macan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, William Andrew Macan sold 15,621 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $52,798.98.

On Tuesday, February 6th, William Andrew Macan sold 5,385 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $18,255.15.

On Thursday, December 21st, William Andrew Macan sold 11,663 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $29,390.76.

On Tuesday, December 19th, William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,127.36.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $87.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.38. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

About Neuronetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.