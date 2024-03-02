New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

NFE stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.56.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

