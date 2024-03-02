New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,892,000 after acquiring an additional 113,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,020,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 286,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

