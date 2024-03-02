New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,592 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.27% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $27,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EDU opened at $96.05 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.64.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

