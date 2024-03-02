New Street Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

New Street Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

