Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.336 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$43.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$39.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.87. The company has a market cap of C$49.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

