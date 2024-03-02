Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $43.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $43.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.02.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $3,313,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

