Nexstar Media Group’s (NXST) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXST. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $163.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.37.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 28.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.20%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total value of $158,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total value of $158,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,863. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

