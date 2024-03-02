NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $101.89 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

