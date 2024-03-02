Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 4,458 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $329,446.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,772 shares of company stock worth $20,398,552 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

PCOR opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

