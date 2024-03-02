Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Duolingo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Duolingo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.75.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total value of $1,713,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total transaction of $1,713,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,600 over the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $236.49 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $245.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day moving average is $184.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 695.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.