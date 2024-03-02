Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 5,490 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,490 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.