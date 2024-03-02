Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,552 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 6,263 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $356,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,624 shares in the company, valued at $73,366,709.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,487. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

