Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MNSO opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

