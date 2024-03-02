Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $354,000 Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $234.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.21 and its 200-day moving average is $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

