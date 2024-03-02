Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $433,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,557,000 after acquiring an additional 776,133 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.3 %

IR opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.55.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,011 shares of company stock worth $24,178,259 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

